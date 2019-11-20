Orioles Can Arbitrate TV Profits Dispute With Nationals

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- Four New York Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled Tuesday that the Baltimore Orioles can ask the American Arbitration Association to resolve its dispute with the Washington Nationals over profits from their regional sports TV network. The court's Appellate Division, First Department said in a seven-page opinion that the Orioles did not waive the right to arbitration before the AAA under both teams' partnership agreement and that the Orioles never consented to the Major League Baseball commissioner arbitrating the matter, despite the Nationals having filed for arbitration with MLB. "There is no basis in the record to find that the Orioles participated...

