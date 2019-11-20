Atty, Doc's Emergency Juror Care Doesn't Merit Retrial

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:59 PM EST) -- A doctor accused of malpractice doesn't have to go through a retrial after he and his defense attorney helped a juror receive medical care when the juror became ill during the closing arguments in a medical malpractice trial, an Illinois appellate court said Tuesday. Toward the end of a trial over whether the doctor, Konstantin Slavin, negligently performed a spinal operation and was negligent in the patient’s follow-up care, a juror became ill, and Slavin and his defense counsel — who is a nurse — came to the juror’s aid. The juror was discharged and closings resumed, but the judge delayed deliberations until...

