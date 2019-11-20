Feds Say Houston Doc Billed $69M For Unneeded Treatments

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- A Houston-area doctor unnecessarily treated his patients for lead poisoning even though they had low levels of the heavy metal in their systems and improperly billed the government, seeking more than $69 million in reimbursements, prosecutors told a federal judge Wednesday. In a bench trial before Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal that began in Houston on Wednesday morning, prosecutors laid out the case against Dr. Gary Spangler, who was indicted in March 2018 on 25 charges for health care fraud, wire fraud and money laundering and has pled not guilty to all charges. He was performing an unnecessary treatment called...

