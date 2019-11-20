DOJ Gets Time In Court In Qualcomm's 9th Circ. Class Appeal

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice will be able to back Qualcomm in court against the certification of a class estimated to include 250 million U.S. phone buyers under a Ninth Circuit order granting the agency five minutes in upcoming oral arguments. In a one-paragraph ruling Tuesday, the appellate court seemingly rejected the phone buyers' arguments that the government has no interest in their case, set for oral arguments Dec. 2. The DOJ says a lower court wrongly applied California law to a nationwide class when granting certification to phone buyers suing over Qualcomm's allegedly anticompetitive licensing practices. The class is bringing antitrust claims...

