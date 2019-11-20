Skeptical Rakoff Says ICE Arrest Power 'Unusual'

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff appeared skeptical Wednesday of the federal government's position that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have full, unreviewable discretion to arrest suspected unauthorized immigrants wherever officers see fit. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff questioned Wednesday how ICE officers could have “unfettered, unlimited and unchallengeable power” to arrest suspected unauthorized immigrants. (Getty) In a bid to have the state of New York's suit in New York’s Southern District tossed, Tomoko Onozawa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office claimed that courts can’t review a challenge to this type of enforcement action because the location of a civil immigration arrest is a...

