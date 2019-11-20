Trump Begins Approving US Sales To Blacklisted Huawei

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has begun allowing certain U.S. companies to sell to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. even as the Chinese telecom giant remains on the national security blacklist, the U.S. Department of Commerce confirmed Wednesday. President Donald Trump blacklisted Huawei in May, effectively closing the company off from U.S. suppliers. Some six weeks later, Trump signaled the administration would be flexible in offering licenses to companies that could ensure their dealings with the company did not pose a security threat. The administration kept companies seeking exemptions from the ban in limbo for months, but Commerce has now begun granting some of...

