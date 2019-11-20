$12.4M NYC Bus Crash Award Slashed On Appeal

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:45 PM EST) -- A New York appellate court on Wednesday cut a $12.4 million jury verdict to $3.6 million in a suit accusing a New York City Transit Authority bus of negligently hitting a motorist and causing his spinal cord injuries, saying an award for pain and suffering was too high. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department unanimously modified a final judgment in favor of Calvin L. Tarpley in a suit accusing an NYCTA bus driver of negligently hitting the motorist’s stationary vehicle near a Queens intersection in 2009, which caused Tarpley to suffer spinal cord injuries requiring multiple surgeries, chronic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS