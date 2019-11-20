9th Circ. Autiodialer Definition Too Broad, Trade Orgs Say

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:44 PM EST) -- Trade associations are lining up behind Facebook to argue that courts have stretched the definition of what constitutes an autodialing device under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act too far, and that the Supreme Court should step in and put the matter to rest. The Ninth Circuit overstepped its bounds when it let a suit accusing Facebook of violating the TCPA by sending security texts to its users without permission stand, two trade groups told the justices Wednesday in separate amicus briefs. Credit Union National Association Inc. and ACA International Inc., which represents debt collectors, said they believed that the appellate court’s...

