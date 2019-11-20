Billionaire Grabbed Worker's Genitals, 2nd Witness Says

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 11:31 PM EST) -- A woman who worked at the offices of FilmOn told a Los Angeles jury Wednesday that she saw the company's founder Alki David walk up behind a female worker and grab her by the genitals, becoming the second witness to recount seeing the billionaire commit sexually battery on his accuser. Helen Davis said she worked in David’s FilmOn office helping organize rap content for his websites around the same time plaintiff Mahim Khan was employed by David. "I saw him grab her vagina from behind,” Davis said when questioned by Khan's attorney Nathan Goldberg of Allred Maroko & Goldberg. Davis said that...

