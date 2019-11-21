Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

T-Mobile Says 'No Legitimate Objection' To Steeple Antennas

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- T-Mobile has asked a Massachusetts federal judge for a quick win in its suit against a coastal town for rejecting its request to install six wireless antennas, asserting the steeple of the church where it wants to erect the equipment is “the only feasible location that can remedy” a significant gap in cell service.

In its summary judgment bid entered Wednesday, T-Mobile Northeast LLC argued that the town of Barnstable, located on Cape Cod, ran afoul of the federal Communications Act because town officials’ denial earlier this year of its application to move forward with the operation is preventing the telecom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies