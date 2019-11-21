Investcorp Makes $800M Play For 126 Industrial Properties

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 10:02 AM EST) -- Investcorp on Thursday unveiled an $800 million deal for a portfolio of 126 industrial properties that span five states, marking just the latest real estate investment for the firm. New York-based Investcorp said its real estate platform has snapped up a portfolio of industrial properties that total 10.2 million square feet and are located throughout Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Memphis, Tennessee. The portfolio is 91.5% leased and features Class A and Class B warehouse, distribution, light manufacturing and research and development buildings that serve industries like e-commerce, industrial chemicals and food service. The investment firm said the easy...

