Apple, Intel Fight Alleged Backer Of 'Meritless Patent' Scheme

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:15 PM EST) -- Intel has rejiggered its lawsuit against investment management firm Fortress Investment Group LLC in California federal court, dropping its initial complaint in order to file a new one backed by Apple against the firm’s alleged funding of an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme. Intel Inc. filed a notice of voluntary dismissal Wednesday, the same day it filed a new case alongside Apple Inc. that hues closely to the allegations last month that Fortress and "patent assertion entities" it owns or controls are using "ill-gotten power" to extort excessive royalty fees for weak patents and are asserting the patents against a variety of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS