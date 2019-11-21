New Barnes & Noble Owner 'Purged' Older Workers, Suit Says

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- Barnes & Noble's new "vulture fund" owners have implemented a cost-saving strategy that depends on the "ruthless and unscrupulous purging" of workers over the age of 40, a former worker said in a proposed class action filed Wednesday. The struggling bookstore chain has committed "wide-spread and systemic age discrimination" since private equity hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. took over in August, according to former California employee Barbara Tavres. She and other employees over the age of 40 were terminated and replaced with a younger workforce, Tavres said in her complaint lodged in California federal court. Tavres said she was told upon...

