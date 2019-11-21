Pharma Co. Wins $16.7M At Trial Over Inflated Ad Costs

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:34 PM EST) -- A New York federal jury on Wednesday found that a Florida-based marketing company overcharged the U.S. arm of a large Mexican pharmaceutical and cosmetics company nearly $16.7 million when placing its ads on Spanish-language television across the country. After deliberating for around four hours after a six-day trial, the Manhattan jury returned with a verdict entirely in favor of plaintiff Genomma Lab USA Inc., finding that the defendant, Venus America Corp., had broken its promise to provide the advertising at the price charged by the television networks. The jurors awarded Genomma $16.68 million. They also rejected Venus America's counterclaim alleging that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS