Atty Talks Over Tribune Buyout Are Protected, Ill. Justices Say

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 3:51 PM EST) -- Two foundations that were formerly the Tribune Co.'s second-largest shareholders don't have to fork over documents detailing their discussions with attorneys ahead of their participation in the Tribune's 2008 leveraged buyout, the Illinois Supreme Court said Thursday. The decision reverses two lower courts that found that attorney-client privilege can't shield the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and Cantigny Foundation from a discovery request in their suit accusing an insurance broker of negligently causing them to lose coverage for lawsuits stemming from the buyout when they switched providers. That broker, Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services Inc., has argued it is entitled to...

