FCA Applies To Fed Banks In Wells Fargo Suit, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 1:17 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit revived a whistleblower case against Wells Fargo on Thursday after ruling that the False Claims Act can apply to the emergency lending programs used by regional Federal Reserve Banks. The order splits sharply from a lower court’s 2018 finding that FRBs are neither part of the government nor its agent and that FCA claims therefore cannot apply to requests on the Federal Reserve System’s emergency lending facilities. “Although we agree that FRB personnel are not ‘officer[s]’ or ‘employee[s] ... of the United States’ within the meaning of [the FCA], we conclude that loan requests presented to the FRBs...

