Jury Says Ore. Owes Counties $1B For Lost Forest Income

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 1:16 PM EST) -- An Oregon state court jury on Wednesday awarded $1 billion to 14 counties and more than 100 other government entities that alleged the state has failed to extract the maximum monetary value from forests in their jurisdictions, a portion of which goes to the local governments. The jury found that the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry violated a 1941 law that allowed counties to turn over management of the forests to the state in exchange for a promise that the state would "secure the greatest permanent value" of the lands and send some of that revenue to the counties...

