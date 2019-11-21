UK Probing Hasbro's $4B Buy Of Entertainment One

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog on Thursday said it is looking into whether toy and board game giant Hasbro Inc.'s proposed $4 billion takeover of Canada's film and TV studio Entertainment One Ltd. would threaten competition in the U.K. or in the global market. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that its investigation into the acquisition, announced in August, will begin Friday. The regulator said it will decide by Jan. 21 on whether to launch a more detailed Phase 2 probe. Also on Friday, the agency will begin soliciting public comments on the proposed consolidation. The merger deal, inked by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS