McDonald's Workers Serve Up Suit Over Violent Customers

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:30 PM EST) -- McDonald's push for profits and its inadequate safety measures have caused employees to suffer physical and psychological harm at the hands of violent customers, workers at 13 Chicago restaurants alleged in an Illinois state court suit filed Thursday. The complaint details numerous violent incidents, such as a customer who jumped over a counter to threaten employees with a gun, customers who exposed their genitals and groped workers, and a customer who hit a worker on the back with a "wet floor" sign. The complaint says McDonald's is aware of security risks that workers face but hasn't done enough to protect employees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS