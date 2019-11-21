Ex-Twitter Worker Wins Release Pending Trial On Spy Charges

Law360, San Francisco (November 21, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge will allow the pretrial release of a former Twitter employee accused of helping Saudi Arabia spy on users deemed critics of the regime, saying prosecutors did not sufficiently demonstrate that the Seattle resident is a flight risk. Much to the relief of Ahmad Abouammo’s wife and three young children, who were all present at his San Francisco hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen granted Abouammo's request to be released from federal custody pending his trial. “Daddy’s coming home,” said his young daughter while hugging one of her brothers outside the courtroom after Judge Chen decided that...

