3rd Circ. Nixes Ex-Atty's New Trial Bid Over Billing Scam

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday shot down a disbarred immigration attorney’s bid for a new trial on charges of bilking two multinational companies out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for advertising services that were never provided, saying his purportedly newly discovered evidence would not likely lead to an acquittal. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld a New Jersey federal court’s March 6 ruling denying two motions for a new trial filed by Marijan Cvjeticanin, formerly with Wildes & Weinberg PC, who was convicted of defrauding clients ADP and Broadridge by pocketing money paid to a company he owned to...

