Judge Kills Oil Industry Group's Calif. Oil Spill Claims

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:28 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said a group of individuals and businesses in the oil industry didn't have the required "special relationship" with Plains All American Pipeline LP that would allow them to pursue negligence claims against the company stemming from a 2015 oil spill. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Wednesday reconsidered a 2017 order that declined to throw out two negligence claims brought by the oil industry plaintiffs that were based on economic losses from the spill. The court said a recent California Supreme Court decision made it more difficult for parties to pursue the type of negligence claims...

