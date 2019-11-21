Angry Fans Can't Sue Over Pacquiao Fight, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- Dissatisfied consumers of the underwhelming "Fight of the Century" boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr., two of this generation's top fighters, have no legal recourse even though Pacquiao hid an injury that may have hampered him during the fight, the Ninth Circuit said Thursday. A three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of dozens of consolidated lawsuits by disgruntled consumers who alleged they would not have paid to watch the fight if Pacquiao, his promotion company Top Rank and the fight broadcaster HBO had not fraudulently hidden Pacquiao's shoulder injury. Mayweather won the May 2, 2015, bout in a unanimous judges' decision...

