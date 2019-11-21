Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Snap Investors Win Cert. In IPO Class Action

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- Shareholders in Snapchat parent Snap Inc. won certification in California federal court Wednesday in their class action over the company's alleged cover-up of problematic growth metrics ahead of its initial public offering.

Despite also simultaneously granting two bids by intervenors who opposed class certification, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson was "not persuaded" by the intervenors' or defendants' arguments and ultimately granted the investors' certification bid.

Judge Wilson found that the newly certified class fulfilled all of the necessary requirements, such as numerosity and typicality, and that the lead plaintiffs and their chosen counsel at Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®