Snap Investors Win Cert. In IPO Class Action

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- Shareholders in Snapchat parent Snap Inc. won certification in California federal court Wednesday in their class action over the company's alleged cover-up of problematic growth metrics ahead of its initial public offering. Despite also simultaneously granting two bids by intervenors who opposed class certification, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson was "not persuaded" by the intervenors' or defendants' arguments and ultimately granted the investors' certification bid. Judge Wilson found that the newly certified class fulfilled all of the necessary requirements, such as numerosity and typicality, and that the lead plaintiffs and their chosen counsel at Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP...

