Monster CEO Defends Use Of Juice Maker's Likeness, Story

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 10:15 PM EST) -- The CEO of Monster Beverage Co., formerly known as Hansen Beverage Co., took the stand Thursday in a California bench trial on juice maker Hubert Hansen’s heirs’ claim that Coca-Cola is misappropriating their progenitor’s name and story, saying those elements were used by the Hansen’s brands that Coke later purchased. Three of Hansen's grandchildren — Jeanne Hansen, Timothy Hansen and Maureen Todd — are suing as co-trustees of the Hubert Hansen Intellectual Property Trust, and seeking damages from Coke and Monster. The trial before San Diego Superior Court Judge Timothy Taylor has been split up into multiple phases, with the first...

