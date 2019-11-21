$11.5M Postmates Driver Deal In PAGA Suit Needs More Info

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:39 PM EST) -- A California state judge indicated she had “significant concerns” about a proposed $11.5 million settlement in a suit alleging Postmates Inc. misclassified delivery couriers as independent contractors, telling the parties in a tentative ruling Thursday to come back with more information to justify their deal. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo zeroed in on gaps in an October motion for preliminary approval of a $11.5 million settlement that seeks to end Private Attorneys General Act claims from a group of couriers alleging on-demand delivery company Postmates flouted state and local labor laws by failing to reimburse them for business expenses....

