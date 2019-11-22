Google-Oracle High Court Fight Threatens Fair Use Ecosystem

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:24 PM EST) -- The arc of fair use may have been long, but in the last few decades it has bent decisively toward information justice. Those of us who rely on fair use every day (which is all of us) have got a very good thing going. That's why I am worried about the U.S. Supreme Court's taking the Google LLC v. Oracle America Inc. case: The current situation is quite good, and any change could easily be for the worse. Section 107 of the Copyright Act, the statutory home of fair use, states that “the fair use of a copyrighted work ... is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS