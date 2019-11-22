Chancery Mulls Late Doc Order In $30B CBS-Viacom Merger

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 5:22 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor left open the door Friday for an 11th-hour order requiring CBS Corp. to provide more records and documents to a pension fund stockholder mulling a pre- or post-closing challenge to the media giant’s imminent, $30 billion merger with Viacom Inc. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights Jr. told attorneys for CBS and stockholder Bucks County Retirement System that he would likely rule by late Monday on the Pennsylvania investors' demand for records they claim had been improperly withheld by CBS. The two companies are expected to close on their deal as early as the first week of December....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS