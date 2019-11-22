Feds Look To Toss Standard Chartered Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 3:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. government asked a New York federal judge Thursday to dismiss a whistleblower suit against Standard Chartered PLC, saying it had already investigated its False Claims allegations and found no violations. Prosecutors told the court that the whistleblower's FCA claims are based on an incorrect theory of liability and factually deficient allegations that the British banking giant lied to the U.S. Department of Justice about the extent to which it processed billions of dollars in transactions that violated sanctions against Iran. The government said it has already resolved Standard Chartered’s criminal liability as it relates to those allegations with a...

