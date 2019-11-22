SunTrust Says Track Owner Owes $46M For Solar Generators

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 2:14 PM EST) -- DC Solar Distribution Inc.’s bankruptcy and implication in a $1 billion Ponzi scheme shouldn’t take International Speedway Corp. off the hook for $46 million in payments for renting solar generators, a leasing corporation told a Florida federal court Thursday. SunTrust Equipment Finance & Leasing Corp. told the court Thursday not to dismiss its suit against International Speedway, saying the agreement between the three companies had a clause that requires the track owner to pay for the generators come “hell or high water.” While International Speedway had argued that both it and SunTrust were victims of DC Solar’s fraud and that SunTrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS