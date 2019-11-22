Citizens Loans $75M For Boston Hilton Hotel Project

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 2:48 PM EST) -- Citizens Commercial Banking has loaned $75 million to a venture of Olshan Properties, CV Properties and Harbinger Development for a Hilton hotel project in Boston, according to announcements Friday from borrower-side broker JLL, Citizens and CV Properties. The loan is for Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown, which is slated to have 212 rooms. The property is bounded by Hanover, Blackstone and North Streets; John Fitzgerald Surface Road; and Rose Kennedy Greenway. The hotel will sit on a 1.2-acre site, and plans for the six-story building call for 12,711 square feet of restaurant or retail space on the street level, 1,600 square...

