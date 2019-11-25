Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Greenwald, Parkway

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:34 PM EST) -- A venture of Cove Property Group and hedge fund The Baupost Group has landed $724.2 million in financing for an office redevelopment project at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan from The Blackstone Group LP is for 441 Ninth Ave., a 700,000-square-foot building that’s 65% leased and counts Peloton as its anchor tenant, according to the report. An entity that includes Latvian investors Leonids and Maksims Esterkins has purchased a North Bay Village, Florida, shopping center for $6.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for Shoppes at the Lexi at 1700 John...

