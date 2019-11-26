Real Estate Rumors: Box, Facebook, Hamra Properties

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- Cloud storage tech company Box is nearing a deal to lease about 20,000 square feet on North Wacker Drive in Chicago, Crain’s Chicago Business reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm is seeking to lease space on the seventh floor of 123 N. Wacker Drive, a 30-story building owned by a venture that includes LaSalle Investment Management, according to the report. Facebook Inc. is paying $116 and $130 per square feet to lease space at two buildings in New York's Hudson Yards, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing information from Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The social...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS