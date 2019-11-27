Real Estate Rumors: Chetrit, Huntington Industrial, Minto

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 5:02 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley has loaned $210 million to developer Isaac Chetrit to refinance a building on Broadway in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan is for 1412 Broadway, a 24-story, 415,000-square-foot tower that Chetrit bought for $250 million in 2014, according to the report. Huntington Industrial Partners is planning to build two warehouses in Garland, Texas, the Dallas Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The Denver-based company is planning to build warehouses close to Marquis Drive and Jupiter Road, and one will have 171,000 square feet while the other is slated to have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS