MGM Says Tribes Can't Tiptoe Into $300M Casino Fight

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- MGM Resorts took aim at a bid by two tribes and the state of Connecticut to toss the resort giant’s suit seeking review of the federal government's approval of the tribes' $300 million casino project, telling the court Friday that parties seeking to weigh in on the case should have to join the feds in defending against it. The Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, along with the state of Connecticut, should not be allowed to argue for dismissal of MGM's suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior unless they join the DOI as defendants in the case, MGM argued in D.C....

