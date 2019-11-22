Tribe Asks To Stop Wells Fargo Bid For Casino Loan Payment

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- A California tribe has denied that it gave its employees a bonus to avoid payment on a $250 million casino loan from Wells Fargo, telling a New York state court that it didn't divert collateral or violate the loan agreement. The Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians of California said Wells Fargo's bid for a preliminary injunction in its suit demanding the tribe repay a loan is barred by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and the parties' agreements. The bank claims the tribe acted in bad faith when making a $7.2 million payout to tribe members in September while the casino's financial health was on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS