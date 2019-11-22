Investment Co. Must Pay $23M For Property-Flipping Fraud

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 5:15 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge on Friday ordered a Virginia investment company to pay nearly $23 million in damages to a hotelier and a golfer who invested $1.5 million to flip overseas properties on the promise of "guaranteed" returns that were never realized. U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips rendered the decision after an October bench trial, finding that Windmill International Ltd. and its founder, Douglas Combs, had been lying to golfer Tom Pernice Jr. and hotel owner Jerry Rellihan from the start about the investment opportunity. According to Judge Phillips' opinion, when Combs approached Pernice and Rellihan in 2006 to invest $1.5...

