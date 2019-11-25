Insurer Says Firm's $7M Malpractice Loss Isn't Covered

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- An insurer wants a federal judge in Texas to find it has no duty to cover a law firm that was hit last week with a $7 million verdict stemming from its allegedly negligent representation of well-known Dallas real estate brokerage Henry S. Miller Commercial Co. In a lawsuit filed Friday — just one day after a state jury hammered Newsom Terry & Newsom LLP with its verdict — Medmarc Casualty Insurance Company urged U.S. District Judge Joe Fish to find the limits have been exhausted of the lawyers’ professional liability policy covering the firm and attorney Steven K. Terry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS