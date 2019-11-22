'This Is America, Not Nazi Germany,' Billionaire Tells Judge

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 10:13 PM EST) -- Billionaire Alki David caused an extraordinary disruption Friday in a Los Angeles courtroom where he's fighting accusations of sexual battery, objecting to the court's refusal to review new documents by complaining, "This is America, judge, not Nazi Germany," and shouting to jurors that the judge won't let him testify. David showed up several hours after testimony had begun for the day dressed in a black Guns-N-Roses T-shirt and jeans, but as the jurors were filing out for a break he loudly declared that he wanted to be heard and screamed he wasn’t being allowed to testify or bring any of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS