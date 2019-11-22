Ex-Nuke Exec Found Guilty In Russia-Linked FCPA Case

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 10:23 PM EST) -- A former president of a nuclear logistics company was found guilty of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by fraudulently securing transportation contracts from a Russian uranium supplier, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Federal prosecutors in Maryland secured a conviction against Mark Lambert, the former co-president of Transport Logistics International Inc., who allegedly colluded with others to illegally obtain contracts at TENEX, a unit of Russia's state-owned atomic energy company. Prosecutors said Lambert had been part of a plot to pay off TENEX official Vadim Mikerin in exchange for help getting the contracts. "The trial evidence demonstrated that, over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS