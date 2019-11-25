Ex-Bareburger Workers' Wage Suit Settlement Wins Approval

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:02 PM EST) -- The Bareburger organic fast-food chain has settled for $125,000 an overtime suit brought by 14 former dishwashers and cooks in New York federal court, agreeing to pay $41,250 in plaintiffs' attorney fees but refusing to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars more in claimed back wages. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave found Friday that the terms of the negotiated settlement agreement "appear to be fair and reasonable" in the ex-employees' collective action alleging claims for unpaid overtime wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the New York Minimum Wage Act and requirements of the New York Labor Law. The...

