Avenatti Attack On Fraud Charge Is 'Hyperbole,' Gov't Says

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 2:20 PM EST) -- Michael Avenatti ignores the "unmistakable" wording of an allegation that he defrauded a client as he plotted to extort millions from Nike Inc., the federal government has told a New York judge, hoping to knock down the lawyer's arguments that the indictment against him is flawed because it doesn't use the word "bribe." The fact that the indictment refers to Avenatti's sought-after windfall as "payments" rather than as a bribe or kickback "is of no legal significance," the government said Friday, because the description of the alleged crime clearly tracks with the fraud statute. Moreover, Avenatti's argument that prosecutors are improperly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS