Three Crowns Welcomes Freshfields Int'l Arbitration Atty

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:26 PM EST) -- Global arbitration law firm Three Crowns LLP has hired a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP attorney to serve as counsel in its London office, tapping her to represent clients in both international commercial and investment treaty arbitrations. International arbitration lawyer Leilah Bruton, who has focused primarily on disputes in the energy and telecommunications sectors, has a practice that extends to most major arbitration rules, including those of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, the International Chamber of Commerce and the London Court of International Arbitration, Three Crowns said Nov. 24. “Three Crowns...

