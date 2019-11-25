4 Firms Drive $4.05B StubHub Purchase By Peer Viagogo

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 10:14 AM EST) -- Swiss online ticket reseller Viagogo has agreed to buy StubHub from eBay for $4.05 billion in cash to create a single online ticket marketplace serving over 70 countries, the companies said Monday, in a deal guided by Wachtell, Quinn Emanuel, Skadden and Kirkland. The deal brings together two major online ticket resellers; together Viagogo and StubHub expect to sell hundreds of thousands of live sports, music and entertainment tickets per day, according to a statement. Rumors that StubHub was up for grabs date back to September, when reports said private equity firms including KKR & Co. LP, as well as online...

