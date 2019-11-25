Ex-Marketing Exec Cops To Embezzling $22M For Poker, Debts

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- A professional poker player and former executive at digital marketing company StyleHaul Inc. has admitted to embezzling more than $22 million from his employer and spending that money gambling and paying off his credit cards, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Dennis Blieden, 30, pled guilty on Friday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in California federal court, the DOJ said in a statement. He's set for sentencing in March. Blieden has participated in and won professional poker tournaments like the World Series of Poker and the World Poker Tour. He lives in Cincinnati but used to live in...

