'Bridgegate' Convictions For Fraud Must Stand, Justices Told

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:31 PM EST) -- Two former associates of ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were convicted for lying about a purported traffic study to create massive gridlock as part of the "Bridgegate" scandal and not for hiding political motives for an otherwise lawful decision, prosecutors have said in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to maintain the convictions. The government on Friday called on the justices to affirm a Third Circuit decision upholding most of the convictions of onetime gubernatorial aide Bridget Anne Kelly and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive William E. Baroni Jr. for reducing local access lanes to the George...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS