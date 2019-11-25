Trump Can Reopen Offshore Drilling, Alaska Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:18 PM EST) -- Alaska and an oil industry trade group have asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold the Trump administration's effort to undo former President Barack Obama's block on oil and gas drilling in large areas of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason in April struck down the portion of Trump's 2017 executive order revoking Obama's decision to protect those areas from drilling. The judge agreed with environmental groups that had challenged Trump's order, ruling that Section 12(a) of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act gives the president the authority to withdraw lands from drilling consideration but not the...

