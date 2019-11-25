Stalled E-Privacy Reform Needs Fresh Take: Hogan Lovells

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:29 PM EST) -- European Union policymakers struggling to revamp the bloc's electronic privacy rules should move away from restricting data processing activities that aren't harmful to individuals in order to jump-start the long-stalled proposal, attorneys from Hogan Lovells recommended in a new study released Monday. After nearly three years of debates and negotiations, EU leaders are still far from reaching an agreement to implement the proposed e-privacy regulation, which would expose tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Apple that fall outside the traditional telecom space to tighter rules for handling electronic communications and carrying out digital marketing. European member states dealt the latest blow...

