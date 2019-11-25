Justices Decline Pfizer's LA Court Fight, Hospital FCA Cases

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to hear Pfizer Inc.'s challenge to a ruling that said the pharmaceutical giant forfeited its right to contest a state trial court's jurisdiction over product liability claims, and the high court also turned away two cases that tested the scope of the False Claims Act. Here is a snapshot of those cases. Pfizer v. Superior Court of California for the County of Los Angeles Pfizer asked the high court in September to review whether the Los Angeles Superior Court improperly determined that the company forfeited its right to contest the court's personal jurisdiction over product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS