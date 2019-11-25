Zip Line Co. Fights Sanctions In Coverage Row With AIG

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:10 PM EST) -- A zip line operator urged a Florida federal court Monday to reject a sanctions request by the Hong Kong arm of AIG, saying the insurer was wrong to argue there's no basis for the lawsuit relating to a yearslong dispute over coverage for a $66.5 million personal injury award. Rain Forest Adventures Ltd. countered AIG's description of the lawsuit as "frivolous," countering that the language of the policy at issue created a legitimate question about whether the coverage disagreement should be arbitrated or litigated. "This is a good faith, bona fide dispute that is not subject to sanctions," the zip line...

